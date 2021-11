Luke Combs is getting ready to play some of the biggest venues of his career. He shares that there are advantages to both small and large stages. Luke will be at the United Center in Chicago this Thursday and Friday (November 4th & 5th). He will be playing Madison Square Garden in New York City for two nights at the end of the month. He will be heading to Europe in the spring to play festivals there. However, it wasn’t that long ago that Luke was playing clubs and bars.

