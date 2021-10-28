CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD extends gains and approaches 1.1700 as USD tumbles

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS dollar drops sharply versus its G10 rivals; DXY down by 0.58%. Euro among top performers holds to gains after ECB. EUR/USD heads for highest daily close in a month. The EUR/USD broke a multi-day range to the upside and jumped toward 1.1700. Recently it printed a fresh monthly high at...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY clings to modest gains above 155.00, upside potential seems limited

GBP/JPY gained traction on Wednesday and snapped three days of the losing streak. Hawkish BoE expectations helped revive the GBP demand and remained supportive. The cautious mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and might cap any further gains. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the FOMC/BoE monetary policy meetings. The GBP/JPY...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes daily tops near mid-0.7400s, focus remains on FOMC

Upbeat Chinese data assisted AUD/USD to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. A subdued USD demand remained supportive, though the uptick lacked follow-through. Investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the critical FOMC decision. The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the early part of the European session and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP drops back from 0.8500, eyes test of 21DMA

EUR/GBP has slipped back underneath the 0.8500 level and is eyeing a test of its 21DMA at 0.8465. The main driver of the pair this week is set to be Thursday’s key Bank of England meeting. EUR/GBP has slipped back underneath the 0.8500 level on Wednesday after flirting with the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

When is the US ADP jobs report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, scheduled at 12:15 GMT. According to the consensus estimates, the US private-sector employers added 400K jobs in October, down from 568K in the previous month. The report will influence expectations from Friday's official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, though is likely to be overshadowed by the key central bank event risk.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD support at 1.1495 is key

Investors yesterday had all the time in the world to asses today’s Fed meeting and the early month US data (ADPlabour report, non-manufacturing ISM and payrolls) given the empty eco calendar. Such a set-up mostly suggests technical trading. The US yield curve bull steepened with the 2y yield declining 4.9 bps and the 30y rising 0.1 bp, but the period between the end of tapering and the lift-off of rate hikes remains as source of debate. The repositioning on EMU yield markets was more impressive. The German 10y and 10y swap rates recently extensively tested the post-corona tops at -0.07% and 0.30%/0.32% respectively. The ST dynamics between real yields and inflation expectations often showed pronounced, even erratic-like swings. A break higher didn’t occur with the ECB still in wait-and-see mode. German yields dropped 5.7 bps (2y) to 7.4 bp (5y), with the very long end again the exception (+0.6 bps). Both inflation expectations and real yields eased, with the first taking the lead. The German/EMU swap yields last week easily recaptured a steep uptrend channel after a first setback. This probably won’t be that easy after yesterday’s decline. The correction in core yields also eased pressure on peripheral markets with the Italian spread narrowing by 8 bps. The moves in equities and FX again were much more modest. US equites extended their trip into record territory even as gains were modest (0.3%-0.4%). European indices traded mixed near recent cycle tops. After a soft start, the dollar regained ground despite the risk-on. USD/JPY closed little changed (113.96). EUR/USD failed to hold north of the 1.16 handle (close 1.1579). Sterling remains in correction modus (EUR/GBP close at 0.8506).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 03 Nov 2021 00:20GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.1692 - Last week's high (Thur). 1.1565 - Mon's NZ high (now sup). 1.1525 - Oct's 14-month low (12th). EUR/USD - 1.1577.. Although euro met renewed buying at Asian open n rose marginally abv Mon's 1.0609 high to 1.1613, profit-taking knocked price to 1.1587 in Asia n the pair later fell to session lows of 1.1576 in NY on usd's strength.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Shorts need stops above 1.1630

EURUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.1610/20 are working today. USDCAD remains in a sideways range, good for scalping opportunities only as we hold first resistance again at 1.2420/40. Shorts stop above 1.2450. GBPCAD did not break lower but is holding around the low. Daily analysis. EURUSD first resistance again...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3650 level post strong Service PMIs, Fed & BoE in focus

GBP/USD is the joint best performing G10 currency on Wednesday alongside NZD. However, FX markets are mostly in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed meeting. GBP/USD is at present trading back to the north of the 1.3650 level, having bounced from Asia Pacific session lows close to 1.3600. With the pair higher by about 0.3% so far on the session, pound sterling is the best performing G10 currency this morning alongside the New Zealand dollar. Unlike for the New Zealand dollar, which is benefitting from a stellar Q3 jobs report released during the Asia Pacific session on Wednesday, the reason’s for GBP/USD outperformance on Wednesday ahead of the much anticipated Fed monetary policy announcement is not clear.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 4/8.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles for direction, flat-lined above 1.2400 ahead of US data/FOMC

USD/CAD remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session. Sliding crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support to the major. A softer tone around the USD capped gains amid nervousness ahead of the FOMC decision. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD under pressure ahead of the Fed, tumbles to 23.00

Metals drop sharply so far on Wednesday, ahead of the FOMC statement. US dollar gains momentum, rises modestly following better-than-expected US data. XAG/USD extends weekly losses, finds support at $23.00. Silver and gold are falling sharply on Wednesday before the FOMC statement. XAG/USD is now off lows, hovering around $23.25,...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EURUSD is steadying after settling 0.23% lower in the previous session. Weak Eurozone manufacturing PMI hit the euro. The data revealed that factory activity slowed to an 8-month low. Today all eyes are on the Fed. The US central bank is expected to taper bond purchases. Investors will be more...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dovish ECB and upcoming Fed hints at a bearish extension

ECB President Lagarde said not to expect the conditions for a rate hike will be satisfied in 2022. The US ADP survey beat expectations ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. EUR/USD holds within familiar levels, but the risk is skewed to the downside. The EUR/USD pair keeps trading below...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY outlook: Dollar in a quiet mode but steady, ahead of Fed

The dollar remains steady against yen on Wednesday, although trading within a narrow range, partially due to closure of Tokyo and partially due to quiet mode ahead of Fed’s verdict later today. The US central bank is widely expected to start unwinding its $120 billion worth pandemic stimulus, but markets...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: In A Bear Trend, Awaiting FOMC

Thursday was a big bull day for EUR/USD and Friday was even a bigger bear day. Monday was a bull day closing near its high, and it was therefore bad follow-through for the bears. Furthermore, as strong as Friday’s selloff was, if failed to break below the Oct. 10 low.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: A rate hike or no rate hike, GBP/USD set to fall?

BOE Preview: A rate hike or no rate hike, GBP/USD set to fall?. The Bank of England (BOE) is likely to hold the key rate at 0.1% on Super Thursday. The MPC voting composition on the rate hike outlook is set to rock the pound. Technically, the 4H chart shows that GBP/USD risks further declines towards 1.3550. GBP/USD is languishing at three-week lows heading into the Bank of England (BOE) ‘Super Thursday’, as uncertainty looms over a potential first-rate hike since the coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls come up for their least breath?

EUR/USD holds within familiar ranges following the Fed taper announcement. Fed statement inline with expectations, yet transitory language a touch more hawkish. All eyes on Powell's presser, the Fed Dec meeting, US data and how hawkish the ECB will be. EUR/USD was trading around 1.1600 throughout the Federal Reserve event...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD sits tight ahead of the Fed, but bears ready to clean-up

EUR/USD sits around 1.1580 resistance ahead of the Fed. Bears eye 1.1520 demand area and then a break below 1.1500 in coming sessions. EUR/USD is sitting around 1.1580 ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision at the top of the hour. The pair has changed hands between a low of 1.1562 and a high of 1.1598 so far on Wednesday following a slew of economic positives from the US in the early New York trade.
CURRENCIES

