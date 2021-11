Metro riders can expect service delays to continue until at least Oct. 31 and likely into November, officials said at a press briefing on Friday. Red Line trains will operate every 15 to 20 minutes, while riders on all other lines will see trains every 30 to 40 minutes, according to a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority release. The announcement comes after Metro officials pulled all of their 7000-series trains, which comprise 60 percent of the train fleet, following a train derailment on the Blue Line on Oct. 12.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO