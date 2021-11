Did you know that during the resort hotel era on Chautauqua Lake one of the largest such properties was the Greenhurst Hotel which was built by prominent Jamestown attorney Eleazer Green and opened in 1890? When combined with the Annex, a smaller inn next door which had been built earlier, the hotel could accommodate 300 guests. The hotel site was part of the large lakefront acreage that stretched from Fluvanna to Griffith’s Point known as the Green & Brown Tract which was developed by Mr. Green and partners C.S Abbott and A.N. Broadhead. In addition to the hotel, residential building lots, parks, a fish hatchery, train station and the boathouse for the Chadakoin Rowing Club were created. The Greenhurst Hotel was never able to sustain profitable operations, closed within a few years and was demolished around 1921. The Annex survived as a smaller hotel operation before being destroyed by fire in 1931.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO