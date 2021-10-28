CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to Cut a Mango

By Food Network Kitchen
Food Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Although there are many varieties of mangos, you're probably familiar with at least a couple that look quite different from each other: the Tommy Atkins variety, which is fat, round and red, and the Ataulfo variety, which is smaller, flat...

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Macca’s are flogging $1 Big Macs all day

Macca’s are bringing back their ’30 days 30 deals’ promotion for November, and they’re kicking off the proceedings with $1 Big Macs. Summer is fast approaching and it’s time to shed our inhibitions. By inhibitions, I mean any semblance of a health-conscious diet we’ve spent most of the year establishing. For the next two months, we are leaning into culinary chaos. I’m talking KFC delivery for breakfast, 2 am Filet-o-Fish meals, Coke No Sugar as a substitute for water. The theme is hedonism and the weapon of choice is hot chips.
RESTAURANTS
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mangos#Fresh Fruit#Mangoes#The Mango#Food Drink#Fraya#Food Network#Ataulfos
The Independent

Heinz’s new ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ sells out within hours of launching

Heinz has launched a Christmas Dinner canned soup, complete with turkey and all the trimmings – but the limited edition tin sold out within hours of launching on Monday.The Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.The brand only produced 500 cans of the seasonal soup, but hinted it could roll it out in greater numbers next year.In a survey for Heinz, Opinium found that 36 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.Nearly half (42...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Tender Slow Cooked Pork With Onion Soup Mix Recipe

The fall months are upon us, which means that it's comfort food season. We can't think of a better, more comforting way to usher the season in than with this recipe for tender slow cooked pork, which comes to us from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting With Tina. Musgrave uses onion soup mix as the sole seasoning ingredient while slow-cooking the pork roast, which adds a perfectly savory flavor element. The onion soup mix is made of so many delicious seasonings that work well with roasted pork, including onion powder, onion flakes, beef bouillon, salt, pepper, and garlic — they are truly a match made in comfort food heaven!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Network

Food Safety: Storing Thanksgiving Leftovers

How long can you leave Thanksgiving dinner out on the table?. A good rule of thumb for food safety is to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. But chances are your dining room isn't set up with restaurant-style warming trays and buffet servers. Take your time around the dinner table, but start packing up and refrigerating the leftovers within two hours.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Seriously Simple: A light dessert for Thanksgiving

You’ve enjoyed your Thanksgiving feast and still have room for something sweet. That’s where this dessert comes in. No heavy pie crusts here, just a pumpkin custard. An American favorite, pumpkin pie filling, pairs up with a Mexican-style flan to solve the dessert dilemma on holiday tables and throughout the cooler months.
RECIPES
Eater

Jollibee Is Bringing Its Fried Chicken and Peach-Mango Pies to Michigan

Michigan is getting a Jollibee restaurant, its first, with a store in Sterling Heights. For those who haven’t had the pleasure, Jollibee is a Filipino specialty fast-food restaurant known for its fried chicken and spaghetti. It was founded in the Philippines in 1978 and made its way stateside in 1998, with its first restaurant in California.
MICHIGAN STATE
Food Network

What Does Dragon Fruit Taste Like?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Dragon fruit, also known as pitaya, is visually stunning and has health benefits to match (vitamins, prebiotics and loads of fiber and antioxidants). But before you buy one and slice it on your smoothie bowl, let's discus what it tastes like.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Mango and Ginger Kombucha Mule With Tequila

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Kombucha (or "booch" as it's popularly called) is an excellent cocktail mixer. With its slightly acidic taste and gentle fizz, kombucha can easily replace soda in mixed drinks. In this tequila kombucha mule recipe, ginger-flavored kombucha replaces the Moscow mule's ginger beer to create a lively drink that's both familiar and intriguingly different.
DRINKS
Food Network

How Long Should You Bake Chicken?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. When figuring out baking time, there are several factors to take into account: oven temperature, which part you're baking and its size and whether or not you're using a convection oven. If you’re using our recipes, following the oven temperature and cook time is your best bet - all of our recipes have been tested by pros. For the times you’re baking chicken without a recipe, we’ve got info on oven temperature and baking time that can help you out.
RECIPES
Food Network

What Is Rhubarb?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Rhubarb is a tell-tale sign of spring. But what exactly is it? We get into all the details below, including what to cook with it. What Is Rhubarb?. Rhubarb is a spring vegetable, one of the few that is...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy