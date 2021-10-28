CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Strom Center Offers Assistance with Medicare Part D Enrollments

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Medicare Part D open enrollment period is underway and will run through December 7 this year, during which time eligible seniors can join, switch, or drop their...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Free in-person Help for Medicare Enrollment

Open enrollment for Medicare began Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7 for those who are eligible. The Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program is offering phone and video counseling options. Medicare is the federal health insurance program to help pay for healthcare services for kupuna 65 years and older...
HEALTH
Daily Local News

Medicare open enrollment with resources available to local seniors

WEST CHESTER — State Rep. Dianne Herrin, D-Chester, is reminding greater West Chester area residents that the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period will run through Dec. 7. “This is your opportunity to ensure your current coverage meets your needs and to make any changes for plans starting in the new year,” Herrin said.
WEST CHESTER, PA
mybuckhannon.com

Local representative assists community during Medicare enrollment period

BUCKHANNON – Buckhannon residents can ease their mind when enrolling for Medicare coverage during the Medicare Open Enrollment period with assistance from Jeff Barnhart of Barnhart Financial Services. The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs October 15 through December 7, 2021. During this time, recipients can verify their Medicare eligibility, learn...
BUCKHANNON, WV
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri is offering free help with Medicare open enrollment

Medicare open enrollment is open through December 7. Part D drug coverage and Medicare Advantage plans can be changed during this time. Scott Miniea, the executive director of the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, says it offers free help to eligible residents and their caregivers. Questions can be asked and...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D
Western Iowa Today

Medicare Enrollment Tips for Rural Residents

(Undated) Medicare open enrollment began Friday, a critical health insurance program for elder rural residents. AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl says it’s important to review your Medicare plan each year to find potential costs savings…tape. AARP has valuable information on its website to help you navigate your Medicare plan—AARP’s...
HEALTH
waynegov.com

Medicare Open Enrollment

The open enrollment period for Medicare is October 15 to December 7, 2021. This is the time to review your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan or Advantage Plan. Wayne County Services on Aging has SHIIP counselors who can help you. Counselors will be available by phone only on a first come first serve basis on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00am through 12:00pm. Please remember you must have your Medicare card and all current medications ready when you call. A SHIIP Counselor will take your information over the phone and mail you the plan information to review with you by phone at a predetermined date and time. For more information or to schedule a phone appointment, call 919-731-1608. NO WALK-INS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Ponca City News

Medicare Part-D appointments available

Body The Medicare Part-D prescription drug open enrollment is currently underway. A team of trained volunteers has been assembled to provide a free service for all Medicare recipients to determine the best prescription drug plan at the lowest possible cost. Medicare recipients are encouraged to call the Ponca City Senior...
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NBC12

John Randolph Medical Center now offers robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s John Randolph Medical Center will now offer robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures for patients. By adding this procedure, it will expand patients’ healthcare options in the tri-cities area. The hospital’s first robot will care for patients with hip and knee arthritis, offering less invasive procedures...
RICHMOND, VA
977wmoi.com

Strom Center Offers “Power for Seniors,” Free Diabetes Screenings

The Strom Center’s annual “Power for Seniors” event — scheduled for Thursday, December 9th — will again this year feature a drive-through meal, as well as drawings for various gifts and gift cards provided by the Monmouth Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 265. Strom Center Executive Director Carol McCreery shares...
CHARITIES
algonaradio.com

SHIIP Counselors Ready to Help Seniors with Medicare Enrollment

–Now is the time for area Medicare recipients to make changes to their prescription drug plans. Peg Skilling is a counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), and she was a guest on a recent edition of the Kossuth Regional Health Center Report, and she says it is always a good idea to review your plans each year.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
lakesarearadio.net

Some Seniors Feeling Overwhelmed with Medicare Open Enrollment

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – With more than 24,000 different plans available nationwide, Medicare open enrollment is making some seniors feeling overwhelmed. About 54 million U.S. adults use Medicare for their health insurance coverage, Becker County’s Senior Coordinator with MAHUBE-OTWA, Lisa Stroschein says now is the best time to ensure that your Medicare plan is fitting your needs, “Whether that’s if you travel, if you’ve had a change in health condition, different medications, all of those things would be reasons why I would tell people to look at their insurance policy and ensure that its meeting what they need it to do.”
HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Medicare open enrollment options with Northern Advantage Insurance

(WFRV) – Medicare can be confusing and as we head into open enrollment, you’ll want a local connection to help you make the best choices. Aaron and Joel from Northern Advantage Insurance spoke to Local 5 Live with some tips to keep in mind and how they can help. Open...
courierjournal.net

Medicare Advantage Plans Part 2

A Medicare Advantage Plan (MA) is a type of Medicare health plan offered by a private insurance company that contracts with Medicare to provide you with all your Part A and Part B benefits. If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, most Medicare services are covered through the plan and aren’t paid for under Original Medicare. Most Medicare Advantage Plans offer prescription drug coverage. There are six things you will want to consider if looking at a Medicare Advantage Plan. They include the premium, copays, coinsurance, deductibles, providers that take the plan and the drug formulary of the plan. This week we will look at the premium, copays and coinsurance.
FLORENCE, AL
Kenosha News.com

3 Signs You Need a New Medicare Part D Plan

Medicare's open enrollment period is now open us. From now through early December, seniors on Medicare have an opportunity to make changes to their coverage. And that extends to Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. In 2022, the average monthly premium for Part D coverage will be $33 per...
HEALTH
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Medicare Enrollment Open Through December 7

Open enrollment for Medicare beneficiaries at Haws Ricker Insurance runs through December 7, 2021. Now is the time to assess your current coverage and shop around for perhaps a better deal or a plan more suitable to your current health needs. Call Brenda or Greg Haws to discuss your Medicare...
HEALTH
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Help sessions are set for Medicare enrollment

YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services has trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselors on staff to help navigate the complexities of Medicare’s open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7. SHIP provides free, impartial health insurance information and is not affiliated with any insurance company. LifeStream is hosting virtual and special...
YORKTOWN, IN
KGET 17

Get informed on the Medicare annual enrollment period

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Stella Sanchez about the upcoming information sessions about the Medicare annual enrollment period. “This is a time where a Medicare-eligible person can enroll in a plan to go with their Medicare either for the first time or to make a change to a plan they are already in,” says Sanchez.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy