Strom Center Offers Assistance with Medicare Part D Enrollments

The open enrollment period for Medicare is October 15 to December 7, 2021. This is the time to review your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan or Advantage Plan. Wayne County Services on Aging has SHIIP counselors who can help you. Counselors will be available by phone only on a first come first serve basis on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00am through 12:00pm. Please remember you must have your Medicare card and all current medications ready when you call. A SHIIP Counselor will take your information over the phone and mail you the plan information to review with you by phone at a predetermined date and time. For more information or to schedule a phone appointment, call 919-731-1608. NO WALK-INS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO