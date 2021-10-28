Strom Center Offers Assistance with Medicare Part D Enrollments

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – With more than 24,000 different plans available nationwide, Medicare open enrollment is making some seniors feeling overwhelmed. About 54 million U.S. adults use Medicare for their health insurance coverage, Becker County’s Senior Coordinator with MAHUBE-OTWA, Lisa Stroschein says now is the best time to ensure that your Medicare plan is fitting your needs, “Whether that’s if you travel, if you’ve had a change in health condition, different medications, all of those things would be reasons why I would tell people to look at their insurance policy and ensure that its meeting what they need it to do.”
