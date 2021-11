ORLANDO (NE Revolution) – One day after winning the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, the New England Revolution (21-3-7; 70 pts.) battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC (12-8-11; 47 pts.) on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium in the club’s final road match of the season. Orlando City’s Nani scored the opening goal of the match with a header in the 39th minute. The hosts added to their lead in the second half, when Daryl Dike converted on a penalty kick in the 50th minute. Adam Buksa powered the Revolution to the late rally with an 81st-minute tally on Gustavo Bou’s assist before delivering the equalizer in stoppage time. DeJuan Jones and Carles Gil logged assists on Buksa’s second goal.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO