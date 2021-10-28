CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

GPD Charge Former Country Club Employee with Criminal Mischief

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct 20 Greenwich Police arrested a Stamford man at Greenwich Country Club who allegedly keyed a Toyota Corolla. Police allege that...

greenwichfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 1:17PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,726 precincts of 2,855 reporting (95%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Mischief#Greenwich Country Club#Sebasian#Stamford Superior Court
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Facebook shutters its facial recognition system

Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill’s cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage. Facebook...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy