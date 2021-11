Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 1.FootballTottenham parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo Club announcement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2021And there was plenty of reaction.Never nice to see a manager get sacked but if @SpursOfficial want a manager to play ‘the Spurs way’ then you’d think the next manager they appoint will be able to coach that style of play. Their last two appointments have been baffling.— michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 1, 2021Nuno has...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO