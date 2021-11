Specialty pharmaceuticals company Currax Pharmaceuticals announced in late September the opening of its new headquarters in Brentwood. The company, located at 155 Franklin Road, Ste. 450, Brentwood, announced its move from Morristown, New Jersey, to Brentwood in August. The company is dedicated to expanding access to medicines, both generic and brand name. The company distributes a number of brand-name pharmaceutical products, such as Treximet, a migraine treatment, and Silenor, an insomnia treatment.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO