While the Ravens are off for their week eight bye, the rest of the AFC North is in play. Meaning, plenty to monitor on Sunday as far as standings go in the division. Right now the Cincinnati Bengals have the lead at 5-2 with wins over Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The Ravens are next with the same 5-2 record. Cleveland is 4-3 with Pittsburgh at the bottom at 3-3. No team is even close to being out of it, nor running away with the North.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO