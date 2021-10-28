Ready Harris Alert System

Public Safety Officials Encourage Residents to Create and Update Their Information in New Platform. – Public safety officials in Jefferson County today announced that a new mass notification system is now available to all residents, replacing the previous NIXLE system. Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE, is a free service that allows individuals to receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies. The switch to Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE allows residents to receive alerts via phone, text and email, and answer poll questions that will give Jefferson County officials critical information during emergency situations. Individuals who are signed up for alerts will receive reliable information regarding emergency conditions and tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location. Residents and travelers to Jefferson County can sign up for free at: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=jeffersoncountyin to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies. “Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE strengthens Jefferson County officials’ ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said Troy Morgan, Director of Emergency Management. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.” Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE is trusted by thousands of institutions including state and local authorities, business and educational institutions. Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE sends millions of messages daily and during critical situations such as severe weather. Community members are encouraged to sign up for Jefferson County Alerts and input or update their information and notification preferences today at:https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=jeffersoncountyin.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO