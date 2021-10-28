CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Ready Harris Alert System

thekatynews.com
 6 days ago

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) is providing access to alerts,...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Smart 911: New emergency alert system for Bridgeport residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport has migrated to a new emergency alert system that makes signing up very simple for residents. The new system, called Rave Mobile Safety, will alert residents in the event of an emergency; such as a severe thunderstorms warning, tornado warnings, water leaks, boil advisories, or anything the city […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
newstalk941.com

Sparta To Pursue Storm Alert System To Send Warnings Individually

Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the city could pursue individual storm alerts for residents. Hennessee said the 911 system has the capability to call individuals in the event of a hazardous weather. Hennessee said the city wants to consider the change along with a possible third weather siren coming next budget season.
SPARTA, TN
foxwilmington.com

Leland launches emergency alert system

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Leland has launched CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification service, to improve the speed at which information reaches residents in emergencies. The CodeRED system will be used to notify residents of incidents like fires, floods, drinking water emergencies, and missing persons by sending...
LELAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
953wiki.com

Jefferson County EMA Announces New Alert System to Keep Community Informed During Emergency Situations

Public Safety Officials Encourage Residents to Create and Update Their Information in New Platform. – Public safety officials in Jefferson County today announced that a new mass notification system is now available to all residents, replacing the previous NIXLE system. Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE, is a free service that allows individuals to receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies. The switch to Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE allows residents to receive alerts via phone, text and email, and answer poll questions that will give Jefferson County officials critical information during emergency situations. Individuals who are signed up for alerts will receive reliable information regarding emergency conditions and tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location. Residents and travelers to Jefferson County can sign up for free at: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=jeffersoncountyin to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies. “Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE strengthens Jefferson County officials’ ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said Troy Morgan, Director of Emergency Management. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.” Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE is trusted by thousands of institutions including state and local authorities, business and educational institutions. Jefferson County Alerts, powered by RAVE sends millions of messages daily and during critical situations such as severe weather. Community members are encouraged to sign up for Jefferson County Alerts and input or update their information and notification preferences today at:https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=jeffersoncountyin.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
galescreekjournal.com

County moves to new emergency alert system

Washington County transitioned today to a new emergency alert system—used to notify county residents during fires, floods, for missing persons notices and the like—called Everbridge. Washington County officials encouraged residents to sign up for the service; those previously signed up on the old system will need to sign up for...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Press

Kami Vision Unveils AI Vision-Based Fall Alert System for Elder Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kami Vision, the provider of an edge-focused vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, announced today that it will unveil its advanced vision AI solutions and Edge Box at The AI Summit Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, Calif., November 3-4, 2021. The company will display its wide range of device-agnostic, vision AI solutions designed for businesses and their customers including the Kami Fall Alert System.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Homeland Security#Hcohsem
In Homeland Security

EDM Wednesday Briefing: ASL Hazard Alert System for Texas County

Emergency and disaster briefing for October 20, 2021: Police searched Rockford University buildings after a bomb threat was received; USGS indicates the recent earthquake swarm under Mt. Hood poses no threat; Northside High School was evacuated on Tuesday for a bomb threat; Travis County and the City of Austin launched a new Accessible Hazard Alert System in partnership with Deaf Link; FEMA launches new NFIP price assessment Risk Rating 2.0; Calwood Fire victims urge residents at risk of wildfire to be prepared and establish emergency evacuation plans before they are needed; a rescue attempt using drones is planned for dogs trapped near the volcano on La Palma; and the ALTRIOS software incorporates optimization of railways to reduce carbon emissions.
FORT SMITH, AR
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Announces Plans To Vaccinate Children 5-11

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC. Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college. Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers. County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector. The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child’s physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine. Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MD
Oregon City News

OCHS grad: Two measures will sustain Oregon City water system

Home Builders' Roseann Johnson: Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to daily functionAs the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon City has some of the area's oldest water pipes. Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to OC dwellers' daily function. Like the wind, you don't see the water system directly, but rather its effects. Clean water somehow travels to your faucet or toilet, and you anticipate it greeting you on demand. Likewise, most can't see the rusty, cracked pipes, or dangerously low reservoir levels. When it comes to the water system, needed improvements often...
OREGON CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy