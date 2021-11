Emergency and disaster briefing for October 20, 2021: Police searched Rockford University buildings after a bomb threat was received; USGS indicates the recent earthquake swarm under Mt. Hood poses no threat; Northside High School was evacuated on Tuesday for a bomb threat; Travis County and the City of Austin launched a new Accessible Hazard Alert System in partnership with Deaf Link; FEMA launches new NFIP price assessment Risk Rating 2.0; Calwood Fire victims urge residents at risk of wildfire to be prepared and establish emergency evacuation plans before they are needed; a rescue attempt using drones is planned for dogs trapped near the volcano on La Palma; and the ALTRIOS software incorporates optimization of railways to reduce carbon emissions.

