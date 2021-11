Did you know that you’re not actually as talented as you think you are? Experts say that someday everyone will know that you’re a fraud and that you don’t actually amount to anything at all. All your achievements were a fluke. All your accomplishments are a coincidence. You are a boundless abyss of conditional success; your luck will dry up like a beached whale. And eventually, all the people who admire you will discover that you are nothing more than the carefully constructed facade that you’ve steadily fabricated over the last 20 years. That you’ve tricked them into believing in your intelligence and you were actually a lying master of deception all along.

