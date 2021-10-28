CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Let’s Pink About It and Not Ignore It!

By Admin
coachellavalleyweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of October, you probably have seen firefighters wearing “pink” shirts. No, it’s not a uniform change or to look pretty, but to show support and bring awareness about breast cancer. Before we close October and head into November, let’s talk about it!. Breast cancer that affects...

coachellavalleyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Martinsville Bulletin

For Halloween, let's scare away cancer with Pink Event

TODAY’S WORD is gloaming. Example: Before Dad would start the grilling, Mom and her granddaughter would set the table and the sisters would put together the side dishes, the family loved to just sit together and look out over the pond with their ginsies or glasses of wine or water to soak in the wondrous restorative power of the golden gloaming.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Daily Republic

For Your Health: Let’s raise awareness about lung cancer, smoking

While Covid-19 has been top of mind, other health conditions have also affected people and their health. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to remind people about the risks and symptoms associated with this serious disease. Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of men and women in the United States and has been for more than 30 years, with approximately 225,000 new diagnoses every year.
CANCER
coachellavalleyweekly.com

DETECTIVE DOGS DETECT CANCER

Dogs have an incredible ability to detect odors way beyond our human capacity. They possess more than 25 times the number of scent receptors than humans, boosting their smelling ability by 100,000 times. Dogs are used to detect drugs and explosives in airports, they help our military in combat locate land mines, and they work valiantly in search and recovery efforts guided by their incredible sense of smell. Now research shows they can play a significant role in sniffing out one of the most insidious human diseases – – – cancer. They can smell the different metabolic waste products that are released by cancerous cells.
PETS
Daily Voice

The Effect Of COVID-19 On Preventative Cancer Screenings

Early detection of cancer cells is critical for survival outcomes, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an untold number of cancers to go undiagnosed and untreated. As the world entered lockdown in 2020, many people postponed annual preventative cancer screenings, as a way to avoid the virus. To th…
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancers
EatThis

5 Signs You Might Have A Deadly Form Of Cancer

Everyone is worried about potentially getting cancer, since it is a terrible disease that claims many lives each year. However, not everyone might know the symptoms of cancer. If you or a loved one have one or more of these symptoms, book an appointment with a doctor right away. The earlier cancer is caught, the more likely you are to survive. Read on to discover 5 key signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
whvoradio.com

Audio – Ann Isom Talks About The Pink Ribbon Network

The Pink Ribbon Network is an area organization that is dedicated to helping women who are battling breast cancer. Ann Isom discusses the Pink Ribbon Network on the WKDZ County Club with Alan Watts and Kyle Rader.
HEALTH
WJBF

New blood test can spot up to 50 types of cancers

Cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in the U.S. this year. But a new breakthrough blood test developed by the Mayo Clinic is reportedly able to spot more than 50 different types of cancer — early on.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
AFP

HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus, according to a study published Thursday. In comparing cervical cancer and precancer rates before and after an HPV immunisation programme was introduced in England in 2008, the researchers found a "substantial reduction", especially among the youngest women to have received the jab, according to results published in The Lancet medical journal. "Our study provides the first direct evidence of the effect of HPV vaccination using the bivalent Cervarix vaccine on cervical cancer incidence," the authors wrote. The estimated risk reduction was most notable among those who had been vaccinated at the earliest possible ages of 12-13 years old, with an 87 percent drop. Those immunised between ages 16-18 saw a 34 percent dip, the study found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

What Taking Painkillers Every Day Does to Your Body

It's well-known that prescription painkillers like opioids can lead to addiction and devastating health consequences. But it might be easy to overlook that over-the-counter painkillers aren't meant to be taken every day for longer than a few weeks, unless directed by your doctor. That's because medications like aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen—as familiar as they are from TV commercials and mom's medicine cabinet—are still strong medicines that can affect the body in unintended ways beyond relieving pain or inflammation. Here's what taking common painkillers every day can do to your body. If you have questions or concerns, call your doctor. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy