Premier League

'I can't express how much my full Liverpool debut means'

By Official Site of Liverpool
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teenage Academy prospect put in an accomplished performance at the base of the midfield three as the Reds beat Preston North End...

Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Firmino: I don't sacrifice my game for Mane and Salah

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino says he's happy with his role in manager Jurgen Klopp's setup. Firmino has dismissed claims he sacrifices himself to allow team-mates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane flourish. The Brazilian, 30, has scored 34 Premier League goals since the start of the 2018-19 campaign - 39 fewer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Not a school trip’: Philippe Clement insists Club Brugge ‘will fight really hard’ to shock Man City

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement insists his side are not on a school trip as they prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.The Belgian side, thrashed 5-1 by City a fortnight ago, face a tough task in Wednesday’s return Champions League Group A fixture at the Etihad Stadium.Despite that last result, Brugge still have a healthy four points from their three games so far and Clement is adamant his side are not in England for the ride.“I never start from a scenario thinking we cannot get any points,” said Clement at his pre-match press conference. “That is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Express#Norwich City#Reds#Academy#Liverpoolfc Com
'I hated doing that more than you can imagine': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he was reluctant to substitute Sadio Mane at half-time to protect him from a second yellow card, as he praises Reds for securing Champions League progression

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s professionalism as they secured their places in the Champions League knockout phase with two games to spare. A 2-0 dismissal of Atletico Madrid means Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 games, stretching back to April, and that equals a club record that was set by Bob Paisley’s then reigning European champions over a nine-month period in 1982.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool and Ajax reach Champions League last 16, PSG denied at death

Liverpool and Ajax kept up their perfect records in the Champions League this season to qualify for the last 16 on Wednesday, while a Paris Saint-Germain side missing Lionel Messi were held by RB Leipzig. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool blew Atletico Madrid away in a whirlwind start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 win against opponents who finished with 10 men. Atletico's Brazilian defender Felipe was sent off for a foul on Mane before half-time, as the 2019 Champions League winners made it four wins out of four in Group B. Liverpool are now guaranteed to top the group, sitting seven points clear of Porto with two games remaining, while Atletico are another point back in third.
PREMIER LEAGUE
