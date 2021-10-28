CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public invited to enjoy trails, nature on 106-acre Lackey Road greenspace

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is now officially invited to explore the City of Milton’s Lackey Road greenspace – featuring rolling trails, a bubbling creek, flourishing flora and wildlife, and a picturesque lake as a focal point. The 106-acre natural preserve sits in southwest Milton off a remote gravel road that is...

