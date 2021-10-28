Public invited to enjoy trails, nature on 106-acre Lackey Road greenspace

The City of Lee's Summit is hosting a public meeting to discuss stormwater infrastructure improvements from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 220 SE Green St., Lee’s Summit, Mo. The following project locations scheduled for improvements will be discussed: the Arlington Circle project, from 314 Arlington Circle to 513 Ash Street in the Arlington Park Subdivision; the Pierce Place project, including portions of NE Country Lane, NE Pierce Place, NE Hendrix Drive, NE Weddle Lane, and NE Scruggs Road in the Emerald View Subdivision; and the Country Lane project, at 208, 213, and 215 NE Country Lane in the Oak Tree Farm Subdivision. The meeting will allow the public to view plans and provide feedback. The project is designed to alleviate structural flooding.
