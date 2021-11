We’re nearing the end of Warner Bros.’ year of premieres on HBO Max. In November, Max subscribers can watch the new biopic King Richard — starring Will Smith as the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams — that looks like it could easily be an Oscar contender. There’s also new seasons of Gossip Girl and South Side, along with the series premieres of The Sex Lives of College Girls and Head of the Class, a revival of the old ABC sitcom about a group of gifted students and their teacher — with one of the original actors, Robin Givens, returning as her character from the original series, Darlene.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO