Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Had a ‘Tough Case of COVID-19’ Right Before Getting an Oscar Nomination for Mank

Amanda Seyfried spoke to HL about the struggle to make her new movie ‘A Mouthful Of Air’ & why it’s important to be educated about postpartum depression. In the last several years, women have been opening up more about their struggles with postpartum depression, making strides in breaking the stigma that surrounds the mood disorder associated with childbirth. However, in the ’90s, when the new film A Mouthful Of Air takes place, the topic was considered taboo and often went untreated, with women battling their inner demons silently and alone. The new movie, based on the book by Amy Koppelman, highlights the dangers of untreated postpartum depression and encourages women of all ages to be aware of the signs, seek support and understand there are ways to get help. Amanda Seyfried, who stars in and produced A Mouthful Of Air, admitted that it was “so hard to get this movie made” while speaking to HollywoodLife.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO