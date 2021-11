The Dungeons & Dragons-themed Magic: The Gathering set was one of the top-selling Magic: The Gathering card sets of all time. Earlier today, Hasbro held its quarterly earnings report, with the company reporting strong net revenue growth. Much of that was due to the strong performance of its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming business line, which reported a 50% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2020. A large part of Wizards' impressive revenue came from the Magic: The Gathering set "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," which featured characters, spells, and themes from Dungeons & Dragons. According to the earnings call, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is on pace to be the best-selling summer set release in Magic: The Gathering history. In total Wizards has reported over $1 billion in total revenue through 9 months of 2021.

