It's safe to say that whichever automaker can start producing an electric vehicle with a solid-state battery first will have a huge advantage over its competitors. Solid-state batteries promise faster charging times and a range that is almost double what lithium-ion batteries can offer. BMW is one of the automakers looking to capitalize on solid-state batteries, and the same goes for Toyota. But both of these manufacturers could be beaten to the punch by Kia and Hyundai. The Korean companies have announced a deal to jointly develop solid-state batteries with Factorial Energy.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO