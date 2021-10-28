CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moore discusses COVID-19 booster

By John Moore
Central Kentucky News-Journal
 5 days ago

After months of waiting for U.S. health agencies to give the go-ahead, a booster dose...

www.cknj.com

KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker promotes COVID-19 booster shots

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Pritzker administration wants to help people get COVID-19 booster shots as soon as possible. In fact, Governor JB Pritzker is calling on skilled nursing facilities to give boosters to residents and staff by Thanksgiving. People already have the option for a booster shot of the Pfizer...
kyma.com

COVID-19 discussions threaten to tear families apart

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Discussions surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations on social media have caused heated debate. Whether alleged misinformation is spread or others adamantly share their opinion, any talk of vaccines or the Coronavirus is a topic that many have a say on. One woman, who wished to remain anonymous,...
wtloam.com

Doctors Recommend Getting A COVID-19 Booster Shot

As COVID-19 boosters become widely available health experts recommend getting one if you’re eligible. Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington emergency room physician, says it’s especially important for those in high-risk environments, those that are immunocompromised, the elderly and those in healthcare. Stanton said the boosters, which are additional doses of the vaccines, could improve one’s immunity against COVID-19. He said because the immune system is like everything else, if it’s not being used for that particular purpose, it starts to weaken. Federal authorities have given the green light to mix-and-match booster shots. Studies show Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients may get greater protection if they take the Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Stanton said the mixing and matching could help with booster rollout. He recommends getting whichever one you can. Some people may have concerns about potential side effects. In rare cases, heart inflammation has been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Stanton, however, said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks. Stanton says the risk is much much lower than the virus itself. For more information on if you’re eligible for a booster shot and how to sign up, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Update

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have authorized booster vaccine shots and recommend them for individuals who are at high risk for serious illness or exposure. You are eligible for a booster if you have completed your vaccine series (You received your second/final dose of Pfizer or Moderna more than six months ago; You received your Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago) and one of the following is true.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
spectrumlocalnews.com

Answering COVID-19 vaccine booster shot questions

Dr. Thomas Lombardi from St. Peter's Health Partners joined Spectrum News 1 to answer some commonly asked questions about COVID-19 booster shots. Health officials have given the green light to mixing and matching when it comes to booster shots. For example, if you received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine,...
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth to offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots in Moore, Hoke, Montgomery and Richmond counties; appointments required

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas will offer Pfizer and Moderna booster shots to eligible members of the public at clinics scheduled in November. Appointments are required, and the doses will be administered at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst, Cole Auditorium on the Richmond Community College campus in Hamlet, MRH-Hoke in Raeford and the James Garner Center in Troy.
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
The News Guard

SNAP: Emergency benefits to increase in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, approximately 398,400 SNAP households will receive approximately $63 million in...
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
