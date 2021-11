Square Enix has released footage from its canceled horror Tomb Raider game, Tomb Raider: Ascension. The company released the footage as part of its 25th Anniversary celebrations and in the roughly seven minutes of footage, we see a greyed-out character model that’s clearly Lara Croft traversing through dark caves, marshes, spooky houses, and more, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. The footage is very obviously prototype footage from early in the game’s development, but it’s a fascinating look at what games can become over time. Case in point, Ascension would later become the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot.

