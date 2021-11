The creatures that lurk just outside your dorm. The peak, climax if you will, of this the spookiest of seasons is nigh. As such, you might be on the hunt for something bone chilling, something that will make your skin crawl, that unknown and ever elusive bump in the night. If this rings true, I have good news for you, you need not look any further than Columbia campus for all of the creepiest creatures a college student could imagine. Below constitutes a comprehensive catalogue of all of the creepy critters I have encountered in my brief yet fright-filled time on campus.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO