The application period opened on Oct. 6 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program. The application period will close on Nov. 22. The purpose of this program is to provide grants to specialty crop producers and processors, distributors, and farmers markets that are dealing with changes caused by COVID-19. The first round of funding is targeting specialty crop producers and farmers markets. Grants will cover cost of activities including implementing safety measures to protect workers such as personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and sanitizers.

