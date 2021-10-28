CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency – Reuters India

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) – A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India's ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. "There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society," said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the...

Sushmita Duttagupta’s Interest In The Emerging Market Of Cryptocurrency – Outlook India

Sushmita Duttagupta is an entrepreneur, a businesswoman and a Beauty pageant queen. She was crowned Mrs.India international 2021 as well as Mrs.Asia Universe 2021. Cryptocurrency is no longer just a term discussed by your tech-savvy friend or someone who is a long-term follower and investor in digital currency. It has now evolved into a multi-billion dollar trade that can no longer be ignored or brushed aside as something for the future. The future is now, and it’s rapidly growing, with people from all walks of life and giant corporations taking notice of the digital currency and its value. The most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, now has a value of sixty-two thousand USD. Bitcoin is the biggest driving force behind the idea of a world economy based on digital currency. No central banks are involved in this economy, providing people with more freedom and security about their investments and transactions. That isn’t to say cryptocurrency is here without its doubters. It is indeed a volatile currency at this current stage, with many people believing it is a speculative investment rather than an actual currency with real value. Investors aren’t fazed by these doubts, though, because they think it will be the right decision in the long term.
WHO grants India's Covaxin jab emergency approval

The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an emergency use listing for the India-made Covaxin vaccine, in a move expected to increase Covid-19 jabs available in poor countries. The vaccine, made by India's Bharat Biotech and with a 78-percent efficacy rate after two doses over a month "is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements," the UN body said. Covaxin is the first vaccine completely developed and manufactured in India to receive WHO approval. Unlike mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that have emerged as leading jabs against Covid-19, Covaxin uses the more traditional "inactivated" technology that has been used for decades in vaccines against diseases like polio, seasonal influenza and rabies.
India’s UPI Platform Logs Record $100B in Transactions

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s flagship payments platform has crossed the $100 billion mark. The platform announced this week that its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded 4.2 billion transactions in October, amounting to around $103 billion, a record high on both accounts. According to NPCI, this growth was...
Mohan Bhagwat
Narendra Modi
Air India has once again been sold to the Tata group

Air India, India`s flag carrier founded by the Tata group in 1932 and taken over by the Indian government, had been struggling over the years. The Indian Government tried to sell the carrier on several occasions but could never reach an agreement. The airline had been piling losses every flight. However, after a long time with the Indian Government, the airline has once again been sold to the Tata group.
India won’t hit net-zero emissions until 2070, Modi tells Cop26

India has set out a net-zero emissions target for 2070, the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi has told the UN’s Cop26 climate summit.The 2070 deadline is ten years later than China’s 2060 goal, and 20 years behind the 2050 date the IPCC has said the world must hit to keep global average temperatures from soaring 1.5C above what they were in the pre-industrial era.Announcing the pledge, along with a commitment to increase India’s renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix by 50 per cent by 2030, Mr Modi said India was already making considerable effort to stick to the...
Cryptocurrency investments in India cross $10 billion, show no signs of stopping

With a vast young population and significant global economic standing, it is no surprise that India’s cryptocurrency industry has been a flurry of activity over the recent months. Several successful cryptocurrency exchanges have cropped up in the country recently that are noting significant growth in both user base and investments. The sum of these might be crossing all previous milestones, latest research shows.
India Sets a Surprise Net Zero Goal for 2070

India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Monday in his speech at the opening of the COP26 U.N. climate summit , a target that climate advocates recognized as further off than is ideal but potentially transformative for the world’s third-largest emitter.
Hindu-Muslim violence crosses border from Bangladesh to India

It was early morning when Achintya Das, a 55-year-old teacher in the city of Cumilla in Bangladesh, was woken by the ringing of his mobile phone. On the other end of the line was a fearful, stricken voice. Come quickly, the local told him, something very grave had happened. A Qur’an had been found in the shrine they had recently erected for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja. The Islamic holy book had been placed on a statue of the Hindu god Hanuman.
India's Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart.Modi made the invitation Saturday during an unusually long, 55-minute audience with Francis at the Vatican Modi is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit.There are roughly 18 million Catholics in India, a small minority in the largely Hindu nation of 1.3 billion. Modi’s hard-line, Hindu nationalist government was returned to power for a second term in 2019.“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis," Modi tweeted. “I had the opportunity...
Indian cryptocurrency ecosystem is maturing, says Subhash Garg – Quartz India

These are the core obsessions that drive our newsroom—defining topics of seismic importance to the global economy. These are some of our most ambitious editorial projects. Enjoy!. Our emails are made to shine in your inbox, with something fresh every morning, afternoon, and weekend. Reporter, Finance and Economy. The Indian...
India: A law to regulate the crypto-industry could come as soon as…

Though India and China are in competition across a variety of industries, one wouldn’t think this when comparing the countries’ respective crypto-scenes and CBDC programs. However, India could soon be bringing changes to its largely unregulated crypto-sector. A budget to look forward to?. According to Business Today, officers from the...
Indian Government, Tata Group Sign Air India Purchase Agreement

The Indian government has taken another important step in the privatization process for Air India by signing a purchase deal with selected buyer Tata Group. Senior representatives of the Tata Group, Air India and the government signed the share purchase agreement on Oct. 26, according to India’s... Subscription Required. Indian...
Mrs. India 2021 2022, India's Only Premium Platform Set to Launch Its 9th Edition in City of Lakes, Udaipur

Udaipur( Rajasthan) [India] October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mrs India 2021 2022 is scheduled to be held from the 20th of December 2021 at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Spread over five days, the Mrs India show will be held in a five-star resort. Mrs India is celebrating its 9th Edition this year and is India's only premium platform for married women. The premier event is organized by former Mrs Asia International winner, Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs India Pageants and Productions. The Official Mrs India title is held by Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd.
One billion vaccination certificates issued via DIVOC on the CoWIN Platform in India

Puducherry (Karnataka) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): eGov Foundation has announced that one billion vaccination certificates have been issued via the CoWIN platform in India, using eGov's open-source software package (called "DIVOC" - Digital Infrastructure for Vaccination Open Credentialing). DIVOC is a digital public good that helps countries roll out national...
India’s Financial Regulator Bars Advising on Digital Assets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said that investment advisors should not provide services for unregulated assets. This includes “digital gold.”. In its statement, India’s financial regulator acknowledged that some registered investment advisers had been engaging in unregulated activity by providing a platform for exchanging “unregulated products including digital gold.”
India’s Paytm gets regulator approval for IPO -source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Ant Group-backed Indian fintech firm Paytm has received approval from the country’s capital market regulator’s for its $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO), a source directly aware of the matter told Reuters on Friday. Paytm’s IPO, likely to be India’s largest ever, was expected around the...
Influential Hindu group asks Indian gov’t to regulate digital currencies

A right-wing Hindu nationalist group, which is reported to have massive influence within the ruling political party in India, has called on the government to regulate digital currencies and streaming platforms. The group, known as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has deep links within the government and is said to be...
A Pilgrimage to India: an Eye-Opener for Church Groups

The state of Kerala on the south west coast, dotted with coconut jungles, green hills and sleepy backwaters, is home to “seven and a half” churches believed to have been founded by Thomas the Apostle. The doubting disciple is said to have arrived in Kerala in AD52 and travelled from coast to coast preaching and establishing churches. Recent findings about ancient Jewish settlements in south India, as well as strong trade links with Rome at the time of Christ, suggest the story may not be as far-fetched as it may first sound.
