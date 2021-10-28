Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency – Reuters India

Sushmita Duttagupta is an entrepreneur, a businesswoman and a Beauty pageant queen. She was crowned Mrs.India international 2021 as well as Mrs.Asia Universe 2021. Cryptocurrency is no longer just a term discussed by your tech-savvy friend or someone who is a long-term follower and investor in digital currency. It has now evolved into a multi-billion dollar trade that can no longer be ignored or brushed aside as something for the future. The future is now, and it’s rapidly growing, with people from all walks of life and giant corporations taking notice of the digital currency and its value. The most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, now has a value of sixty-two thousand USD. Bitcoin is the biggest driving force behind the idea of a world economy based on digital currency. No central banks are involved in this economy, providing people with more freedom and security about their investments and transactions. That isn’t to say cryptocurrency is here without its doubters. It is indeed a volatile currency at this current stage, with many people believing it is a speculative investment rather than an actual currency with real value. Investors aren’t fazed by these doubts, though, because they think it will be the right decision in the long term.

