INDIANAPOLIS, In. — After holding weekly video stream meetings, focusing on the “five quality standards of the growing leaders section of the Program of Activities (POA),” the Paris FFA Chapter of Missouri earned the 2021 Model of Excellence title at the National FFA Convention & Expo. According to the National FFA Convention website, the chapter has been active in the community by holding an event to lower the number of coyotes in the area. Members of the chapter, in conjunction with the area fire department, visited all homes in the town to provide and install smoke detectors. Paris FFA was recognized as the winner on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO