The fourth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ is getting a little too gnarly: In the most recent match between Gabriel Fortunato and Adrien Bulard, the first trick is probably the most explosive one we’ve seen in the series so far. These guys aren’t trying to kick it off with a mellow flatground kickflip—they came to win. Watch the game, above!

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO