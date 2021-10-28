CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Can you fill in the blank to complete these spooky Halloween episode titles?

By MeTV Staff
metv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is one of the most fun times for TV fans. Favorite characters dress up in different costumes, shows that are normally funny or heartwarming turn a little spooky and iconic sets are covered in creepy decorations. The titles of Halloween — or at least ghastly, ghostly and ghoulish...

www.metv.com

Comments / 0

Related
metv.com

Leave it to Beaver star Rusty Stevens was in three different Halloween episodes on three different shows

He told Beaver a witch lived in Mayfield, wore a costume in court and pulled Halloween pranks in North Fork. Robert “Rusty” Stevens will always be remembered as Beaver’s pal Larry Mondello in Leave it to Beaver. After getting discovered selling newspapers on a street corner, Stevens appeared in 67 episodes during Beaver’s first four seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Wishes You a Happy Halloween with Spooky Image

“Wheel of Fortune” is wishing fans a happy Halloween with a fun, spooky animated image posted to Twitter. In it, we can see Vanna White as Catwoman and Pat Sajak as a mummy standing against a backdrop that looks like a haunted forest. As bats flap around the edges of the image, the words “Happy Halloween!” appear in orange. Then a full colony of bats flies across the image, in front of the “Wheel of Fortune” hosts’ faces.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Bob's Burgers Halloween Episodes: The Best Might Surprise You

If there's one sure thing in this world, it's that Bob's Burgers will give us great holiday-themed treats, especially Halloween!. If you're looking for a fun binge this spooky season, then Bob's Burgers has some great options!. Since season three, Bob's Burgers has produced a Halloween (or, at least, a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Price
flickeringmyth.com

Spooky 8-Bit Games to Give You the Halloween Heebie Jeebies

Andrew Newton presents spooky 8-bit horror games for Halloween…. All Hallow’s Eve is fast upon us and it’s the time for witches, spooks and monsters to roam freely through the shadows of our streets. What could be more terrifying than venturing out into the cold, dark streets and coming face to face with an evil witch…. well the old 8bit games thought they had the answer to all our horror desires and we’ll look at a few of these below.
VIDEO GAMES
thearizona100.com

Get into these spooky Halloween podcasts

With Halloween quickly approaching, there are several podcasts available to help set the tone for the spooky season. If you’re interested in all things horror, “Last Podcast on the Left” should be a first stop. It’s sure to satisfy those cravings for all things scary and will leave you wanting seconds.
HALLOWEEN
metv.com

Can you match these spooky mansions to the right movies?

An important part of any good horror film is the setting. Creating the perfect creepy atmosphere is half the battle when trying to scare the audience. The movies in this quiz had no problem with their locations, they all used spooky houses and mansions! See if you can match each estate to the right film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Laptop
handitv.com

Can you match these Western stars to the right spooky roles?

It's not uncommon for actors to take all kinds of odd acting jobs early in their careers. For performers starting out in the Fifties and Sixties, that meant appearing in some pretty strange and spooky pictures. A few films hold up just as well as when they were first released while others are remembered more for what they did wrong than what they did right.
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

These Spooky Lyrics For Halloween IG Captions Will Give You Chills

Every holiday is meant to be celebrated with a little music, and while Christmas tunes tend to get all the attention, Halloween deserves a soundtrack of its own. After all, haunted houses, pumpkin carving, and spooky parties just wouldn’t be the same without some backing tracks. There are so many artists who are making spooky bops year-round, and when Halloween rolls around, their lyrics are perfect for your next Instagram post. From Harry Styles to Billie Eilish, these artists all have spooktastic lyrics that will be a major hit on the gram.
INTERNET
informnny.com

Spooky movie countdown to Halloween

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Halloween is officially only a week away. Below is a list of Halloween movies to help countdown the days until the streets are filled with pumpkins and candy for residents to enjoy. Halloween is a day full of treats and tricks, and movies are a...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

Can You Find the Black Cat in This Spooky Scene?

Halloween is a few days away, which means decorations of ghosts and monsters are everywhere you look. No matter how well you know your spooky iconography, you may have trouble finding the hidden image in this spooky puzzle. Designed by 247 Blinds in honor of the upcoming holiday, this brainteaser features a witch who's missing her black cat—see how long it takes you to find it.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Halloween
southlakessentinel.com

Halloween Movies You Can Watch Before Bed

Watching scary movies has become synonymous with Halloween celebrations, and it might feel like there’s no escaping horror or gore during this time of year. However, while it does take a little bit of research, there are definitely movies that can get viewers into the festive, spooky mood without any threat of nightmares.
MOVIES
metv.com

Can you name the show by its Halloween decorations?

We love Halloween episodes. It's always fascinating to see how our favorite characters will dress up in costume. It says a lot about their personality. Take Hawkeye's Superman outfit on M*A*S*H, for example. To celebrate the holiday, some shows throw a Halloween party, while others send their characters into creepy...
TV & VIDEOS
dailytitan.com

Fun-filled Halloween flicks that won't give you nightmares

Satisfy the itch for Halloween films that won't cause you to sleep with a night light or require a ritual to check locked doors before bed. With these films, students can explore quirky, mystery and strange Halloween themes instead of gore and terror. “Hubie Halloween” (2020) “Hubie Halloween” is a...
MOVIES
Cosmos

Five spooky creatures to scare you this Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, so we’ve asked the staff here at Cosmos to nominate their favourite scary creatures to share with you. These tiny jellyfish, found in tropical waters including around northern Australia, carry a mean sting. Both the ‘bell’ (main body) and tentacles carry highly venomous stingers. Getting stung leads to the potentially life-threatening Irukandji syndrome, which includes symptoms of severe pain, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, difficulty breathing, and sometimes respiratory failure or cardiac arrest. The several Irukandji species are actually nowhere near as deadly to humans as the related box jellyfish Chironex fleckeri,but in some ways they’re scarier, as they’re so tiny – with bells only a couple of centimetres in length – and hard to see, with almost transparent bodies. If someone is stung by an Irukandji jellyfish, the first-aid protocol is: remove them from the water, clean the sting area by dousing with vinegar (if available) or seawater, and call 000.
ANIMALS
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Beebo Saves Christmas First Look: Legends Mascot's Animated Special Is as Adorable as You Imagined

Beebo loves you for checking out this first look at his animated Christmas special! As announced back in May, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s scene-stealing anthropomorphized plush/sometime-god will be tasked with playing holiday hero in The CW‘s Beebo Saves Christmas, premiering Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Check out the full first look below, which we made big enough for you to try out as desktop wallpaper (click to zoom). The animated, one-hour special finds Sprinkles (voiced by Saturday Night Live vet Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, deciding that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson). Beebo (voiced as...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy