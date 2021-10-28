My Annual Fall Front Porch

It’s a spooky season! For homeowners everywhere, that means it’s time to switch up your décor and jump into fall, including your front porch. One of the many highlights of owning your own home is that you can make all your Pinterest holiday decor board dreams come true. Capstone Homes can bring your holiday decorating dreams a reality in their newest Flagstaff, AZ, community. Take a look at Orion at Timber Sky, a new neighborhood of single-family homes located off Route 66. Orion is part of the master planned community Timber Sky and will feature 89 single-new homes. Floor plans Orion at Timber Sky will offer tons of space with up to five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,222 square feet, and two-car attached garages. Select plans will also provide options for attached guesthouses with one to two bedrooms. Oh, and did we mention the gorgeous front porches each home offers? If you haven’t already adorned your porch with pumpkins galore, scarecrows, and hay bales, soon, your space will abound with these seasonal items.

