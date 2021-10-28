Rapper Casanova begging for help from jail

Rapper Casanova (Image source: Instagram [email protected] _2x)

Rapper Casanova is sending out distress signals to his fans — or to anyone who will listen for that matter — to help get him untangled from the legal web that has him staring at a possible decades-long stint in federal prison.

Casanova has been in jail since he was arrested in December 2020 on a flurry of federal charges. The U.S. Department of Justice believes that Casanova, born Caswell Senior, is an undisputed leader of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” gang that allegedly committed a blizzard of violent crimes in New York City and NY State, including a September murder of a 15-year-old in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The FBI got Casanova and 17 others indicted on charges related to firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and unemployment fraud. As he remains holed up in a Westchester County Jail, Casanova’s manager sent out a plea for help on Casanova’s behalf to produce evidence that can exonerate him.

“This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends,” Casanova says through his manager to his 90K fans. “I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence. The charges against me are false,they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am.”

Casanova enumerates the community-based projects and philanthropy that he’s been involved with the past few years as evidence of a man who has reformed his mindset.

However, Casanova believes “they are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.”

