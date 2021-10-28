CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Casanova begging for help from jail

By Terry Shropshire View Author Posts
 5 days ago
Rapper Casanova is sending out distress signals to his fans — or to anyone who will listen for that matter — to help get him untangled from the legal web that has him staring at a possible decades-long stint in federal prison.

Casanova has been in jail since he was arrested in December 2020 on a flurry of federal charges. The U.S. Department of Justice believes that Casanova, born Caswell Senior, is an undisputed leader of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” gang that allegedly committed a blizzard of violent crimes in New York City and NY State, including a September murder of a 15-year-old in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The FBI got Casanova and 17 others indicted on charges related to firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and unemployment fraud. As he remains holed up in a Westchester County Jail, Casanova’s manager sent out a plea for help on Casanova’s behalf to produce evidence that can exonerate him.

“This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends,” Casanova says through his manager to his 90K fans. “I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence. The charges against me are false,they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am.”

Casanova enumerates the community-based projects and philanthropy that he’s been involved with the past few years as evidence of a man who has reformed his mindset.

However, Casanova believes “they are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.”

Check out the rest of Casanova’s plea for help on the next page.

Comments / 389

Dirty Cee
5d ago

All these rappers are hard-core and gansta.....till them charges, indictments and cases come a calling!

Reply(53)
209
Darnell Williams
5d ago

He not charged with murdered. I’m laughing at the unemployment fraud. If you applied for unemployment and didn’t have a job that’s not going away. Firearm ? If your felony that’s not going away either . It’s depends who was caught with the drug on them. He is indicted with 17 others as a gang. Guilty by association

Reply(7)
36
Allah snackbar
4d ago

real black men women raise children to bring a nation together not to devour it in the name of victims. you make your life the way you want it.

Reply(1)
22
