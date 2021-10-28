CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Black Houston child dead for 11 months before mom, boyfriend arrested

By Rashad Milligan View Author Posts
 5 days ago
WILLIAMS AND COUTLER/Booking photos of Brian Coutler and Gloria Williams. (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

A Houston couple has been arrested after leaving three children abandoned in an apartment along with the remains of another child, according to multiple reports.

Gloria Williams, 35, has been charged with injuries by omission and tampering with evidence. Williams’ boyfriend, Brian Coulter, 31, has been charged with murder.

In 2020, Coulter reportedly beat Williams’ 8-year-old son, Kendrick, to death, and abandoned the body for 11 months, according to the New York Post. One neighbor said they complained to the apartment office for nearly a year about a foul odor, but nothing was done. Coulter reportedly wrapped the 8-year-old in a blanket when Kendrick appeared dead and allegedly kicked him while he was lying on the floor not moving. When Williams found Kendrick lifeless, she began sobbing and started fighting with Coulter before the couple fled without the children.

One neighbor claimed the 8-year-old’s older brother (15) report to police that the victim was autistic, one of Williams’ family members told KPRC. Family members repeatedly offered help to raise the autistic son because Williams already had five other kids, but Williams reportedly declined the family’s request for assistance.

YES I SAID THAT
5d ago

make sure the both of them are charged the both of them are prosecuted the both of them are put in prison in Main population with a sign on their back that says I'm a baby killer

