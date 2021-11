For better and worse, I did not have the opportunity to watch the lightning rod that was the 1994 Yankees. The team was loaded with hitters, finished 70-43, and first in the AL East. While it was quite possible the team could have competed for a title that season and jump started their dynasty a few years earlier, the season was cut short due to a labor strike, leaving the team and the fans to forever wonder whether that could have been a championship year.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO