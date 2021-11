One hallmark of the COVID-19 pandemic has been its disproportionate impact on people of color. Although recent trends point to a narrowing in racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths, overall, people of color have borne the brunt of the pandemic—from higher rates of infection, illness, and death to negative mental health, social, and economic impacts. The disparate impacts of the pandemic have given rise to wide recognition of and increased calls to address longstanding racial disparities in health and health care. Yet, nearly two years into the pandemic, we still lack comprehensive data to understand disparities in COVID-19 impacts and uptake of the vaccines. Looking ahead to the next phases of the vaccination rollout and pandemic recovery, data gaps will likely continue, limiting our ability to identify and address disparities.

