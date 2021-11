Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) announced third-quarter earnings of $1.77 per share after the close yesterday, which is higher than the $1.09 per share anticipated by analysts, as well as better-than-expected revenue. The mall operator saw an increase in cash flow as customers returned to the malls, and several analysts have chimed in with bull notes after the event. Piper Sandler noted that product shortages do not seem to impact sales, and raised its price target to $180 from $165, while no fewer than four other analysts lifted their price objectives as well.

