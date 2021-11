The shares of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) are lower today, last seen down 1.8% to trade at $77.96. It seemed the stock was soaring into November, but resistance at its descending 80-day moving average contained the rally last month. Now down just over 16% in 2021 and on the verge of giving up its 1% year-over-year lead, today's negative price action comes just ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report, due out after the close today. Below, we'll dig deeper on ATVI's technical setup, and what options traders are up to ahead of the event.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO