Last month, U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly took a breather, as housing starts fell 1.6% in September. Demand remains robust, but between worker and material shortages wrought by supply chain woes, homebuilding stocks are now at a crossroads as mixed data rolls in. The spiking lumber and copper prices is emblematic of the struggles for homebuilding companies, and the days of March – where housing starts were at a 14.5-year high – are firmly in the rear-view mirror. Yet at the same time, homebuilder confidence rose 4 points to a reading of 80 in October, from September’s reading of 76, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (NAHB).

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO