Given that Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) is the sixth biggest crypto by market capitalization and is approaching a $60 billion cap, it makes sense to pay attention. That market cap is important because Solana has rapidly burst through plateau after plateau. In mid-August that figure hit $20 billion. Solana reached $40 billion a few weeks later. Fast forward two months and it has been flirting with $60 billion. Suffice it to say investors are clamoring to understand if it can continue its rapid growth. In my opinion, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. One of the primary reasons for that is institutional interest in all cryptocurrency.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO