One of the hottest IPOs of the season is almost here. Followers of Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) have been waiting for another player to enter the electric vehicle race. Next week their wishes will come true as Rivian prepares to make its public debut. This IPO is being closely watched for good reason — it is well-positioned to be one of the largest IPOs that the U.S. has seen in the past decade, surpassing even some of its largest competitors. The RIVN stock IPO is scheduled to debut next week with shares trade on the Nasdaq.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO