First Megasite CEO is experienced builder/political insider

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO