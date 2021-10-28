CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Megasite CEO is experienced builder/political insider

By Brownsville Press
brownsvillepress.com
 6 days ago

Governor Bill Lee has chosen a member of his cabinet,...

brownsvillepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Bright Named CEO of Megasite Authority of West Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has named Clay Bright as the Chief Executive Officer of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee. Bright currently serves as the Commissioner of the Department of Transportation, and has four decades of expertise in the construction sector and project development. Bright was appointed Tennessee’s Commissioner of...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Gov. Lee Appoints Clay Bright as Megasite Authority CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Clay Bright to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee. Bright currently serves as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation. “The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Megasite appointments

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman and Charlie Tuggle to the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee on Wednesday. “The Megasite Authority will play an important role in the success of this historic project, and these qualified Tennesseans bring the expertise...
TENNESSEE STATE
brownsvillepress.com

Legislation provides for powerful Megasite Authority

Legislators are scheduled to vote later today on the two Megasite bills expected to cover Governor Bill Lee's mega-promises […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.
POLITICS
