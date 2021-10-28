I-40 patrols recover thousands in stolen car parts

ROCKY MOUNT — Authorities have accused a local scrapyard operator of illegally purchasing stolen catalytic converters. Jeffery Dale Hewlin, 33, of Overlook Drive in Elm City, faces one count of failure to maintain required records and receipts for regulated metals transactions, eight counts of failure to maintain required records and receipts for regulated metals transactions, six counts of prohibited activities and transactions and one count of permissible payment methods for nonferrous metals purchasers.
