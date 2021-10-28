Some county commissioner districts likely to be reshaped

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams is hitting the ground running. Just hours after his sweeping victory, the city’s new chief executive outlined detailed plans to keep the city safe. Adams also wants to fix Rikers, clean house at the Board of Education, and a whole lot more. He spoke with CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer. When Kramer spoke with Adams, she reminded him of something Mario Cuomo once said: You campaign in poetry, you govern in prose. And since the campaign is over, it’s time for New Yorkers to find out what he’s actually going to do when he takes the oath...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO