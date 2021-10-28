Some county commissioner districts likely to be reshaped

American Rescue Plan Act funds boost efforts toward supportive housing servicesClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating approximately $2.23 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to provide emergency shelters for unhoused community members. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March to promote post-pandemic economic recovery, the allocation will cover the cost of 43 additional units in a transitional housing model developed by the county's Health, Housing and Human Services Department staff. The model, which utilizes hotels and motels for transitional sheltering, is the latest project funded through $40,631,961 in ARPA dollars the county received in May....
