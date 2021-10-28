CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Planners and new economic board meet today

By Brownsville Press
brownsvillepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Two important meetings today. At 4pm Brownsville’s Planning Board meets....

brownsvillepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

New Hartford Town Board Meeting

The Town of New Hartford adopted the 2022 budget. The nearly $16.3 million dollar budget is an increase from last year with a small tax increase, well under the two percent cap. One of the bigger issues brought up at the meeting was the funding toward the senior center. Community...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WVNews

Economic Development Authority swears in board members

The Lewis County Economic Development Authority recently swore in board members. Lewis County Commission President Rod Wyman conducted the oaths of office. New members serving on the board include John White, Chris Richards, Herb Curtis, and Jimmy Fealy. Current board members are Agnes Queen, Bob Taylor, Charles Stalnaker, Chris Heater,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Itemlive.com

Swampscott board selects Titcomb

SWAMPSCOTT — After three years at the helm of the five-member Select Board, Peter Spellios officially stepped down as chair and handed the reins over to Vice Chair Polly Titcomb The post Swampscott board selects Titcomb appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#The Brownsville Press
kmrskkok.com

Board of Commissioners to Meet Tuesday

The Stevens County Board of Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Stevens County Courthouse in Morris. On the agenda: a Redistricting overview for information only from Auditor/Treasurer Stephanie Buss; a Highway update by County Engineer Todd Larson; an Organics Program update by Sydney Bauer; and an Organics Collection Facility and Partner update from Steve Vrchota of Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
Clinton Herald

Today's meetings

Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting Code 623839162 and password clinton23. City of Clinton Trails Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m.,...
CLINTON, IA
kchi.com

Carrollton Town Board Meeting

The Carrollton Town Board meets Monday at 6:00 pm at Carrollton City Hall. The meeting starts with new business, including, information on the Little Daisy Girl Scouts, Dog issues, and a health insurance proposal. They will also hear reports from department heads. An executive session is also planned to follow...
CARROLLTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bethesdamagazine.com

New Planning Board appointee wants to focus on housing, transit, economic development

A recently retired Planning Department staff member said she will focus on housing, transportation and economic development as she joins the county’s Planning Board. Carol Rubin served as an attorney in the county’s Parks Department from 2005 to 2008, and later the Planning Department as an attorney and then a staff member from 2008 to 2021. She said in an interview Wednesday that she hopes to be sworn in on the Planning Board by its Nov. 4 meeting.
POLITICS
desertnews.com

Board Of Supervisors Meeting Review

The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s October 26, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Board meetings have resumed in-person attendance at full capacity seating inside the Board Chamber. For more information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please Click Here.
KERN COUNTY, CA
commonwealthmagazine.org

New MBTA board holds first meeting

A correction has been added to this story. THE NEW PERMANENT MBTA board of directors met for the first time on Wednesday, and adopted a more decentralized approach to overseeing the transit authority. Under chair Betsy Taylor, the board intends to meet once a month and turn over some of...
BOSTON, MA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Planning Board to be Briefed on Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan Working Draft at Today’s (October 28) Meeting

The Montgomery County Planning Department will present the Working Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan to the Montgomery County Planning Board at its Thursday, October 28 meeting. The Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan builds upon the success of the 2000 Silver Spring Central Business...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
lostcoastoutpost.com

TODAY in SUPES: Board Votes to Return to In-Person Meetings Starting in the New Year, Denies Request to Allow Controversial Cannabis Grow Near Blue Lake

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors today agreed to return to board chambers come the New Year, a move that would bring an end to roughly a year and three-quarters of meeting remotely due to the COVID pandemic. But as you’ll read below, that move may come with a fair share of technological hiccups as the county works to adopt a “hybrid” meeting style, allowing both in-person and remote participation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met in regular session this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : agreed to raise the cost of new water connections within the Village due to rising cost of materials – the new water connections are $1,000 for one inch line and $900 for three-quarter inch line : noted that a property trade has been approved for the Village to continue with its plan to install a drive-up window on the west side of Village Hall to improve service to the public : noted that the water line project on South First Street along with new water hydrants has been put on hold until all funds are received from the American Rescue Plan Act : noted that the Village-wide leaf collection will begin on Monday, November 8th : agreed to cancel the second board meeting in December 2021 : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be November 8th, 2021 at the Lions Club Building in Noble.
POLITICS
mymcmedia.org

Retired Montgomery County Planner Appointed to Planning Board

Carol Rubin, who worked for 16 years with Montgomery County Park and Planning, was appointed Tuesday to the Montgomery County Planning Board. Rubin retired as a special project manager for the county planning department and previously served as acting deputy planning director. She coordinated the Maryland-National Capital Planning Commission’s response to the state’s I-495 and I-270 managed lanes road widening project.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
TribTown.com

Election board meeting Friday

The Jackson County Election Board will meet at 1 p.m. Friday in the annex section at the Jackson County Judicial Center, 109 S. Sugar St., Brownstown. The meeting is open to the public and press.
BROWNSTOWN, IN
Daily Herald

DuPage County Board set to vote on new district map today

DuPage County Board members are expected to vote today to approve a new map of their six electoral districts for the next decade. A special county board committee tasked with redrawing district boundaries put forward a proposed map that aims to keep communities largely intact without significantly deviating from existing lines.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
copley.oh.us

Board of Trustees Special Meeting

FROM: COPLEY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES CONTACT: JANICE MARSHALL, TOWNSHIP ADMINISTRATOR 330-666-1853 RE: SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE The Copley Township Board of Trustees has called a Special Meeting, Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the North Room in Copley Town Hall, 1540 S Cleveland-Massillon Road to discuss Cyber Risk Insurance. Janice Marshall, Township Administrator POSTED: OCTOBER 21, 2021 EMAIL & FAX: OCTOBER 21, 2021 ¬¬¬¬
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy