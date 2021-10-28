Planners and new economic board meet today

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met in regular session this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : agreed to raise the cost of new water connections within the Village due to rising cost of materials – the new water connections are $1,000 for one inch line and $900 for three-quarter inch line : noted that a property trade has been approved for the Village to continue with its plan to install a drive-up window on the west side of Village Hall to improve service to the public : noted that the water line project on South First Street along with new water hydrants has been put on hold until all funds are received from the American Rescue Plan Act : noted that the Village-wide leaf collection will begin on Monday, November 8th : agreed to cancel the second board meeting in December 2021 : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be November 8th, 2021 at the Lions Club Building in Noble.

