Planners and new economic board meet today

A McCracken County board isn’t moving on their denial of a permit for a solar farm until they hear more about a reported economic development project reportedly contingent on the solar farm moving forward. The McCracken County Board of Adjustment reconsidered a conditional use permit for a proposed $60 million...
The Town of New Hartford adopted the 2022 budget. The nearly $16.3 million dollar budget is an increase from last year with a small tax increase, well under the two percent cap. One of the bigger issues brought up at the meeting was the funding toward the senior center. Community...
The Lewis County Economic Development Authority recently swore in board members. Lewis County Commission President Rod Wyman conducted the oaths of office. New members serving on the board include John White, Chris Richards, Herb Curtis, and Jimmy Fealy. Current board members are Agnes Queen, Bob Taylor, Charles Stalnaker, Chris Heater,...
SWAMPSCOTT — After three years at the helm of the five-member Select Board, Peter Spellios officially stepped down as chair and handed the reins over to Vice Chair Polly Titcomb
The Stevens County Board of Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Stevens County Courthouse in Morris. On the agenda: a Redistricting overview for information only from Auditor/Treasurer Stephanie Buss; a Highway update by County Engineer Todd Larson; an Organics Program update by Sydney Bauer; and an Organics Collection Facility and Partner update from Steve Vrchota of Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting Code 623839162 and password clinton23. City of Clinton Trails Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m.,...
The Carrollton Town Board meets Monday at 6:00 pm at Carrollton City Hall. The meeting starts with new business, including, information on the Little Daisy Girl Scouts, Dog issues, and a health insurance proposal. They will also hear reports from department heads. An executive session is also planned to follow...
A recently retired Planning Department staff member said she will focus on housing, transportation and economic development as she joins the county’s Planning Board. Carol Rubin served as an attorney in the county’s Parks Department from 2005 to 2008, and later the Planning Department as an attorney and then a staff member from 2008 to 2021. She said in an interview Wednesday that she hopes to be sworn in on the Planning Board by its Nov. 4 meeting.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s October 26, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Board meetings have resumed in-person attendance at full capacity seating inside the Board Chamber. For more information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please Click Here.
A correction has been added to this story. THE NEW PERMANENT MBTA board of directors met for the first time on Wednesday, and adopted a more decentralized approach to overseeing the transit authority. Under chair Betsy Taylor, the board intends to meet once a month and turn over some of...
The Montgomery County Planning Department will present the Working Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan to the Montgomery County Planning Board at its Thursday, October 28 meeting. The Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan builds upon the success of the 2000 Silver Spring Central Business...
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors today agreed to return to board chambers come the New Year, a move that would bring an end to roughly a year and three-quarters of meeting remotely due to the COVID pandemic. But as you’ll read below, that move may come with a fair share of technological hiccups as the county works to adopt a “hybrid” meeting style, allowing both in-person and remote participation.
(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met in regular session this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : agreed to raise the cost of new water connections within the Village due to rising cost of materials – the new water connections are $1,000 for one inch line and $900 for three-quarter inch line : noted that a property trade has been approved for the Village to continue with its plan to install a drive-up window on the west side of Village Hall to improve service to the public : noted that the water line project on South First Street along with new water hydrants has been put on hold until all funds are received from the American Rescue Plan Act : noted that the Village-wide leaf collection will begin on Monday, November 8th : agreed to cancel the second board meeting in December 2021 : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be November 8th, 2021 at the Lions Club Building in Noble.
Carol Rubin, who worked for 16 years with Montgomery County Park and Planning, was appointed Tuesday to the Montgomery County Planning Board. Rubin retired as a special project manager for the county planning department and previously served as acting deputy planning director. She coordinated the Maryland-National Capital Planning Commission’s response to the state’s I-495 and I-270 managed lanes road widening project.
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will vote Tuesday evening on whether to confirm the appointment of David Mitchem as the new City Administrator. Current City Administrator Dave Van Dee announced in April he would be retiring at the end of October. A committee of citizens,...
DuPage County Board members are expected to vote today to approve a new map of their six electoral districts for the next decade. A special county board committee tasked with redrawing district boundaries put forward a proposed map that aims to keep communities largely intact without significantly deviating from existing lines.
The October 12 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer...
FROM: COPLEY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES CONTACT: JANICE MARSHALL, TOWNSHIP ADMINISTRATOR 330-666-1853 RE: SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE The Copley Township Board of Trustees has called a Special Meeting, Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the North Room in Copley Town Hall, 1540 S Cleveland-Massillon Road to discuss Cyber Risk Insurance. Janice Marshall, Township Administrator POSTED: OCTOBER 21, 2021 EMAIL & FAX: OCTOBER 21, 2021 ¬¬¬¬
