Councilors approve funding for park upgrades

The waterfront area of Hood Park off Rollins Street in Derry. The park is earmarked as a priority and improvements are underway to improve the space. TIM JEAN/File photo

DERRY — A reimagined and much improved Hood Park remains a top priority for town officials.

At a meeting earlier this month, town councilors approved using a $500,000 supplemental appropriation to pay for park upgrades and improvements.

Those improvements include plans for pickle ball courts, improved playground space, updated landscaping, benches, paths, lighting and other upgrades to help bring the downtown space back to a better life.

A smaller version of the popular Splashpad, now located at Don Ball Park off Humphrey Road, may also make the park list.

Hood Park has served generations of families with its waterfront, playground and other features. Local events have been held there for decades, including a fishing derby.

But the park, named for Derry’s prominent Hood family, fell on hard times in past years, with swimming lessons ending years ago due to water quality at the pond and recreational programs being moved to other facilities in town.

Officials have made the park a priority.

Back in 2018, councilors approved a multi-use bond to help pay for improvements for Hood Pond dam repairs, the Exit 4A project and recreational facility improvements.

Hood Park was specifically studied as to what was needed most.

A Hood Park Steering Committee was formed to reach out to the public to discover the community’s vision of what should be retained, changed, or added to the park through surveys and other public information gathering. The group worked in collaboration with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.

Then in 2019, councilors approved expanding the former Route 28 tax increment financing, or TIF, district, rebranding the district as the Derry Commerce Corridor as a way to support further the downtown area and community opportunities for recreation and economic development.

Putting efforts and financial support behind Hood Park and the western part of Derry is something Town Councilor Joshua Bourdon said he welcomed.

Bourdon said the eastern part of the community is rich with conservation land, and other rich opportunities. The western part of town deserves to be recognized as well.

“It’s a great opportunity for the west side of Derry,” Bourdon said.

Hood Park got an added perk earlier this year when the community’s newest section of paved trail was celebrated. The new trail runs to North High Street and crosses over the park’s pond and dam.