Twin Falls Schools Said to Allow Students to Identify as Animals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five Southern Idaho groups helping to lessen food insecurity have been awarded a combined $18,000 in grants. According to the Idaho Food Bank, the recipients are Blaine County Hunger Coalition, Helping Hearts and Hands, Mustard Seed Ministries, Rock Creek Food Pantry, and Mountain View Christian Center. A total of 36 organizations across Idaho have been given grants through the Idaho Food Bank Fund, supported by Idaho taxpayers who opted to donate to the fund. The money will go towards supporting the group's operations, buying food, increasing storage space, and promoting nutrition education. The Idaho Food Bank has handed out $133,500 in grants to non-profits statewide. “Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in a prepared statement. “I am inspired by the applications we see each year. These grants go directly to local organizations working on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho and make a significant impact.” The Idaho Food Bank Fund is in charge of supporting the non-profits working to provide food insecurity relief in cooperation with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association.

