Presidential Election

Joe Biden Gave Olivia a Strange Presidential Gift

By Kayla Thomas
 5 days ago
Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out President Biden's gift to Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton's new documentary and more, below. Joe Biden Gave Olivia a Strange Presidential Gift. A...

