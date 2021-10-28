CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica Will Teach You How to Be a Band on MasterClass

PhillyBite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBand members: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo will be the first rock band to teach on MasterClass. The course will look back on the band's four decades of transcendence and their journey through the music...

phillybite.com

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 KATS

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in November

Do you share a birthday with a rocker? If you were born during the month of November, the odds are pretty good you'll be celebrating a birthday at the same time one of your favorite rock stars is as well. There were a lot of talented musicians born during the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
James Hetfield
themusicuniverse.com

Julien’s Auctions announces Icons & Idols: Rock N Roll auction

Items from Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, David Gilmour, Bob Dylan and others up for auction. Julien’s Auctions has announced the preeminent headliners of Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars’ annual music event of the season on Friday, November 19th and Saturday, November 20th live in Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at juliensauctions.com. Nearly 1,000 sensational artifacts and memorabilia owned and used by some of the world’s legendary music artists of all-time including The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Robert Plant, Elvis Presley, Trent Reznor, Keith Richards, Eddie Van Halen, U2, and more will be offered.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterclass#The Band#Music Business#How To Be#Masterclass Band#Franklin Food
Variety

Behind the Scenes of Grandson’s Uplifting ‘Drop Dead’ Remix Video Featuring Kesha and Travis Barker

Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video. The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on...
MUSIC
marinmagazine.com

Amy Tan Talks Family History, Teaching a MasterClass, and Being in a Band With Dave Barry at The Sonoma Valley Author’s Festival

Here’s something you may not know. Dave Barry and Amy Tan are in a band. Yep. The beloved humorist and newspaper columnist who kept us chuckling over the years and the incredibly talented novelist famous for bringing to the page and the big screen stories of women in the Chinese American community joined together to offer their musical stylings. This is actually old news; almost 30 year old news. The band, made up of authors, is called the Rock Bottom Remainders, and also includes Matt Groening of The Simpsons, and, as Barry describes him, “one person horror industry Stephen King.”
SONOMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

The Beatles Almost Reunited in 1971: Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

The Beatles almost reunited twice following their historic breakup. But what happened?. John Lennon was ready to celebrate his 31st birthday back in October 1971, just a year after the band called it quits. The Beatles decided to break up following their twelfth full-length album which led to fights, court battles, and animosity between Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy