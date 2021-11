(Photo Courtesy of Miramax) “Halloween Kills” is the latest installment of the Halloween franchise. Against all odds, Michael Myers is back and out for blood. The iconic masked serial killer returns in “Halloween Kills”, targeting Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, and her family. Picking up directly after 2018’s “Halloween”, “Halloween Kills” is the 12th installment in the legendary horror franchise. 40 years after Michael’s initial attack on Laurie, firefighters unknowingly release him from a burning home which he was previously imprisoned in, allowing him to continue his massacre in the town of Haddonfield. Laurie is recovering from the events of the previous film, recuperating with her daughter and granddaughter, who were both caught in the crossfire of Michael’s massacre.

