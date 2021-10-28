CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nikon Z series now has a flagship: the Z 9 full-frame mirrorless

By Jose Antunes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first flagship model of the Z series mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z9 promises the best still and video features and performance in Nikon history, thanks to cutting-edge technology. The rumour websites have said it all before, so there is not much left to make the news. This camera...

The Phoblographer

Nikon’s Most Unique Lens Yet? Nikon 40mm F2 Z First Impressions

There isn’t much that is really, truly exciting in the lens world. Mostly, companies just try to make their own versions of something else. But that’s not the case with the Nikon 40mm f2 Z. There aren’t many 40mm lenses on the market with autofocus. And this one is checking off all the right marks. It’s small, has autofocus, and boasts beautiful image quality. But perhaps best of all is that it’s only $299.95. Quite honestly, it’s an impulse buy. And it’s the best lens outside of a nifty 50 you can get for that price.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Nikon Drops Third Teaser For Upcoming Z 9 and It's What We've Been Waiting For

In the continuing buildup to the upcoming release of Nikon’s new flagship camera, the Z 9, Nikon has just released the third teaser of the camera to come. With all due respect to articulating screens and overheating, let’s be honest: what all photographers really want to know about the upcoming Nikon Z 9 is how good the autofocus is. Correctly or incorrectly, this one issue has been the main bugaboo for pundits on the interwebs since the release of the original Z cameras, and, no doubt, it has been something that has kept many an existing Nikon shooter from making the switch from their class-leading DSLR autofocus systems to mirrorless.
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX Telephoto Zoom Lens Is Ready For Close-Ups

Nikon is an important camera manufacturer and is constantly creating new accessories and products for its users to get that picture-perfect image. The company recently announced the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm VR telephoto zoom lens, which is compatible with APS-C size (Nikon DX-format) mirrorless cameras. The lens lets photographers take pictures or video in low-light settings with a lens aperture range of 3.5 – 6.3. It also gives delivers crystal clear pictures, even from far away, or with wide angles.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Nikon Z 9 Presentation Video Accidentally Leaked By Nikon India

A few days to the announcement of the Nikon Z 9. As it happens often, a company branch jumped the gun too early and leaked presentation material. Nikon India leaked the Nikon Z 9 presentation video. It has been removed in the meantime but is still available in many locations over the web (Weibo and Bilibili, for instance). Here it is for your viewing pleasure:
ELECTRONICS
digitalrev.com

One for all – and all in one! Nikon’s versatile Z DX 18-140mm has you covered

Nikon has launched the Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR. This is good news, because although Nikon’s Z DX format mirrorless cameras – the Z 50 and Z fc – have been well received, the amount of dedicated lenses for the company’s crop-sensor bodies has been pretty limited. As an all-in-one type zoom, the new lens has plenty of potential, too.
ELECTRONICS
Photography Life

Nikon Z9 Announcement: The Peak of Nikon Mirrorless

On March 10, 2021, Nikon announced they were developing a flagship mirrorless camera. More than seven months later – after wild speculation, occasional leaks, and a handful of official teasers – the Z9 has been formally announced. And judging by what we know so far, this is a beast of a camera.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Nikon Z 9 announced. Here is the spec comparison with the Sony A1

The Sony A1 got one more competitor today: Nikon officially announced the new Z9. An official Sony A1 vs Nikon Z9 specs comparison can be seen here. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Nikon Z 9 Will Officially Launch Tomorrow October 28th

Well, the moment all Nikon shooters have been waiting for has finally arrived. The new flagship Z 9 arrives tomorrow. For professional photographers and longtime Nikonians, this has been an eagerly awaited release. Unlike Nikon's existing mirrorless offerings, the Z 6II and Z 7II, along with their predecessors, the Z 9 is unequivocally expected to be the top of the line. We've already seen hints at its power in a trio of teaser commercials Nikon has released over the last month. The first teaser highlighted the articulation of the rear LCD screen. The second brought wildlife to the foray and the camera's ability to shoot 8K video, beyond the historically arbitrary limit of a half-hour, without suffering from overheating. The third trailer showed off the camera's new tracking autofocus system for sports and action photographers. And today, the company launched a fourth trailer that highlights the camera's ability to shoot blackout-free. You can check out the fourth and final teaser at this link.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-120mm F4 S Overview

Manufacturer description: The NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S gives users an extremely useful 24-120mm range focal length and S-line optical quality. This 5x zoom lens is ideal for landscapes, events, weddings and portraits as well as for video and content creators. With a constant f/4 aperture, the lens attains beautiful rendering with large bokeh, especially in the telephoto range. The 24-120mm f/4 is the lightest lens in its class, weighing 630g, and combines portability and versatility to make it a great travel companion.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

The Z9 is a pro mirrorless camera with Nikon’s fastest AF system ever

Aimed at both enthusiasts and professionals, at the heart of the Nikon Z9 lies a 45.7MP full-frame CMOS sensor, which is paired with Nikon’s EXPEED 7 processor. On paper, this camera impresses for both video and stills and on specs alone exceeds the Nikon D6. Built from magnesium alloy and...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon updates Z roadmap with 400mm F2.8 TC VR, 26mm FX, 24mm DX and 12-28mm DX lenses

Nikon has just updated its Z-mount lens roadmap, which has seen the addition of several new lenses, including 400mm, 600mm and 800mm telephoto prime lenses in the premium 'S' line. While full details on all the new roadmapped lenses are still forthcoming, Nikon has provided a little more information on...
ZOOM
Photofocus

Three new Z mount lenses prove Nikon is innovating again!

The new Nikon z 9 has stolen the headlines today, and rightly so. It looks and sounds like a stunning camera. However, some new Nikon Z mount lenses that have been announced should equally excite Nikon fans. There’s no denying that Nikon has been rather quiet compared to their noisy...
RETAIL
ephotozine.com

Nikon Is Developing The Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Super-Telephoto Prime Lens

Nikon has a new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S super-telephoto prime lens with a built-in 1.4x teleconverter for the Nikon Z mount system in the works. This is the first Nikkor Z super-telephoto prime lens to feature in the S-Line of Nikkor Z lenses and will feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter and a new coating that delivers the highest anti-reflection performance in the history of Nikkor lenses.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Nikon India has leaked the Z 9 specs: 45MP, 8K/60p, 120fps, 20fps Raw

GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) EN-EL18c battery, and a new battery (EN-EL18x) that can be charged through camera USB-C. Car/motorcycle AF tracking, animal and people AI AF, as low as -7 EV. Improved articulated screen. Two CFExpress memory cards. Third joystick/selector added. New shooting modes. Shutter sound level control. **This...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Nikon Z 9 Video Leak Reveals Some Potential Dealbreakers for Pros

Nikon India accidentally posted the release video for the Nikon Z 9 flagship just a bit early, and while they were quick to remove it, photographer and YouTuber Tony Northrup was able to get his hands on it and do a deep dive into the uphill battle against Sony and Canon that the camera will face.
ELECTRONICS

