Chief Gregory graduates from executive leadership seminar

Laura Bloom has been named the new CEO of the Joint Development Authority and the Hazlehurst-Jeff Davis County Chamber of Commerce. Bloom, the wife of Jeff Davis Hospital CEO Barry Bloom, began her career shortly after graduation from Georgia State University with a Master of Science degree in Organizational Behavior. She has served as a human resources manager in healthcare and manufacturing for the last 25 years. Her focus is on meeting the needs of the business while taking care of employees. In these roles, she has also been responsible for community partnerships and the reputation of the business as an employer of choice in the community.

HAZLEHURST, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO