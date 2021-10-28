CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Chief Gregory graduates from executive leadership seminar

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us in congratulating Chief Michael G. Gregory on his graduation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Chief Executive Seminar. Chief Gregory joins 13 other executives from criminal justice agencies around the...

